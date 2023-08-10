UP News: Woman Govt Officer Slaps Teenage Girl After Heated Argument In Varanasi; Video Surfaces

Woman Govt Officer Slaps Teenage Girl | Twitter

Varanasi: In a shocking incident, a woman government officer slapped a teenage girl after an argument in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi district. The incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Bishampur village. The woman officer who is a Deputy Tehsildar named Prachi Kesarwani, went to the village in connection with illegal occupation of land in the area. An argument broke out between the Deputy Tehsildar and the teenage girl after which the officer slapped the girl. The video of the incident is doing rounds on social media.

Action against encroachment

As per reports, some villagers had illegally occupied a piece of land in Bhishampur village of Kapsethi police station area of ​​Varanasi. The High Court passed an order to vacate the land. Acting on High Court's order, Deputy Tehsildar Prachi Kesarwani reached the spot to take action against the illegal occupation of the land. The people present on the spot expressed displeasure over the action against their encroachment.

Heated argument

While Deputy Tehsildar was taking action against the encroachment, a young girl who came out of the crowd started asking Prachi Kesarwani to show the order copy of the High Court. To which the woman officer got annoyed and a heated argument erupted between them. Deputy Tehsildar Prachi Kesarwani got angry after the argument and slapped the girl in front of public.

Crowd gets angry

The crowd got furious and gheraoed the woman officer after she slapped the young girl in front of the public. Seeing the commotion, the police officers present on the spot pulled out the woman officer out of the crownd and took her with them.

Action halted

The action against the encroachment was halted after the crowd got angry and started opposing the woman officer. As per reports, the villagers have also complained to the higher authorities against the action of Deputy Tehsildar Prachi Kesarwani. The villagers are demanding strict action agaisnt the woman officer.