Watch: Man Slaps ‘Terrorist’ After His Daughter Cries Watching Mock Drill On Terror Attack By Police At Maha Temple

A police mock drill at a temple premises in Maharashtra's Dhule went horribly wrong as a man attacked and slapped the dummy "terrorist" after his daughter started crying hearing sound of the gun firing.

The purported video of the incident has now gone viral on social media. In the video, the man dressed in trousers and shirt can be seen approaching the dummy terrorist who held a man at gunpoint and shouts at him saying “Do you have brains.” Next, in a flash of a moment, he slapped the dummy terrorist twice.

Officials intervened and controlled the situation

As per reports, the man got angry after allegedly seeing some kids and women, including his own daughter present at the temple scared and crying. Soon after this, officials intervened and controlled the situation.

As per reports, the control room of the superintendent of police office received a call that terrorists had entered the Shri Swaminarayan Temple in Devpur areas of the Dhule city. Immediately after this police rushed to the spot and tackled the "terrorist". However, the citizens realised that it was a mock drill by the police, and they breathed a sigh of relief. However, at the same time, some women and children were scared due to the sound of the gun firing when the terrorists entered while citizens were sitting with their families in the canteen area of the temple.

