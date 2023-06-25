 Dhule Airport Turned Into Flying Training Academy; South Film Industry Shoots Aviation Scenes Here
Dhule Airport Turned Into Flying Training Academy; South Film Industry Shoots Aviation Scenes Here

The airport is also used by the south film industry for shooting aviation scenes.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 25, 2023, 03:40 PM IST
article-image
Dhule Airport Turned Into Flying Training Academy | Twitter @Deepakk75058621

Mumbai: The Vice Chairman and Managing Director (MD) of the Maharashtra Airport Development Company Limited (MADC), Deepak Kapoor in a tweet said that the Dhule Airport in Maharashtra has been turned into a flying training academy and it has turned into a money spinning machine for the state government. He further said that the airport is also used by the south film industry for shooting aviation scenes.

When a user by the name @ virenvjadhav asked about Karad Airport, the IAS said, "Karad is a small airport and since Pune airport is in that region, so it is difficult for commercial flights."

He also said that the flying training school is awaiting license at the Karad airport.

When another user in the comment section suggested the additional secretary to focus on Amravati Airport. The replied, "In Amravati we are building a big new passenger terminal airport worth Rs. 53 crores and it should be completed by March 2024." He added, "Night landing work already on it and will be completed by December 2023. He said that full focus is on Amravati airport as secondary airport of Vidarbha region.

Flight at Dhule Airport

Flight at Dhule Airport | Twitter @Deepakk75058621

The airstrip at Dhule was transferred to the MADC after its formation in 2002. The Bombay Flying Club leased the airstrip from the MADC and shifted its training operations here in 2009 to avoid the congested air-space of Mumbai.

