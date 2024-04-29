Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Lok Mamata Wants 'Majboor Sarkar' At Center, Says BJP President JP Nadda

JP Nadda while campaigning in West Bengal on April 29 | X

Kolkata: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda while campaigning in West Bengal on Sunday reminded people about the Sandeshkhali incident and alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wants a government at the Centre that is ‘soft on terrorism’.

Addressing at Baharampur, Nada said that Mamata wants a "Majboor Sarkar" at the center while slamming the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government.

“We want to build ‘majboot sarkar’ (strong government) and Mamata wants a ‘majboor sarkar’ (helpless government) that will support corruption, appeasement and extortion. She has sympathy for those who terrorize people and she opposes CAA to give shelter to infiltrators,” said Nadda.

Taking further potshots at Mamata, Nadda added that ‘mothers and sisters are not safe in Bengal’.

“It was heart wrenching to see the incident of Sandeshkhali where the dignity of women was abused. Such an incident happened in a state which is run by a woman Chief Minister. It was more shameful the way Mamata wanted to protect Shahjahan Sheikh. TMC came to power taking ‘Ma, Maati, Manush’s’ name and all are disrespected in TMC rule,” further added Nadda.

Mamata Didi promised safety for women with 'Maa Mati and Manush' but the actions of TMC leader Shahjahan in Sandeshkhali show they don't care about women's safety. Women there still seek justice, It's clear that neither Maa, Mati, nor Manush are safe in West Bengal. pic.twitter.com/Yh0kNutc9T — Jagat Prakash Nadda (Modi Ka Parivar) (@JPNadda) April 28, 2024

The BJP national president also slammed the TMC government over the recruitment scam that took jobs of nearly 26000 people following an order of Calcutta High Court.

Baharampur constituency which is said to be Congress citadel, BJP’s Dr Nirmal Kumar Saha’s fight is against Congress’ sitting MP and candidate Adhir Ranjan Chowdhry and TMC’s former Indian cricketer and political greenhorn Yusuf Pathan.