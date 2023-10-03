 UP: Murder Convict Dies By Suicide Day Before Sentencing In Lucknow Jail
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP: Murder Convict Dies By Suicide Day Before Sentencing In Lucknow Jail

UP: Murder Convict Dies By Suicide Day Before Sentencing In Lucknow Jail

A resident of Chhota Barha locality in the city’s Alambagh area, he had been convicted for murder and the quantum of sentence was to be announced on Tuesday.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, October 03, 2023, 01:28 PM IST
article-image
Man Dies By Suicide | Representative Image

Lucknow, October 3: A murder convict in the Lucknow district jail committed suicide just a day before a court was scheduled to pronounce the quantum of his sentence. The 26-year-old prisoner was reportedly under duress, the police said.

The prisoner used a bedsheet to hang himself

A resident of Chhota Barha locality in the city’s Alambagh area, he had been convicted for murder and the quantum of sentence was to be announced on Tuesday. According to jail officials, the prisoner used a bedsheet to hang himself from his cell’s window on Monday.

He was named in as many seven cases

He was taken to the prison hospital, where doctors declared him brought-dead. Jailer K.K. Dixit said: “Jailed since February 2019 in connection with a murder case, he was named in as many seven cases, including one registered under the Arms Act.” The body has been sent for post-mortem.

Read Also
Kota Shocker: Another Student Suicide Rocks India's 'Coaching Hub'; 26th Case This Year
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP: Woman Hits Police Officer With 'Chappal' On Road After He Kicks Her In Mathura; Suspended After...

UP: Woman Hits Police Officer With 'Chappal' On Road After He Kicks Her In Mathura; Suspended After...

Supreme Court To Hear Bihar Caste Census Matter On October 6

Supreme Court To Hear Bihar Caste Census Matter On October 6

Raids On NewsClick: Delhi Police Held Mid-Night Meet Before Raiding 30 Locations, Says Report

Raids On NewsClick: Delhi Police Held Mid-Night Meet Before Raiding 30 Locations, Says Report

Hyderabad: 5-Year-Old Student Dies After Being Hit By Teacher For Not Doing Homework In Ramanthapur

Hyderabad: 5-Year-Old Student Dies After Being Hit By Teacher For Not Doing Homework In Ramanthapur

Kerala: 'Marxist Party Influenced Muslim Women In Malappuram To Abandon Hijab,' CPI(M) Leader...

Kerala: 'Marxist Party Influenced Muslim Women In Malappuram To Abandon Hijab,' CPI(M) Leader...