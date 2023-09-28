Kota Shocker: Another Student Suicide Rocks India's 'Coaching Hub'; 26th Case This Year

Representative image

A student from Uttar Pradesh, who was preparing for his NEET exam, has died by suicide in Kota. The Rajasthan city, which has earned its name as India's coaching hub, has now witnessed its 26th student suicide in 2023 as it deals with a spate of similar cases.

The incident happened yesterday, according to police officials, involving 20-year-old Mohammad Tanveer who was found hanging in his room. As per reports, the student lived with his father and sister with the former being a teacher himself and the latter preparing for NEET as well. Probe is underway on what exactly caused the death.

The incident has happened just weeks after Rajasthan government took various measures in order to curb the suicides as 2023 alone saw the most number of student suicides in Kota in the past few years. Authorities in Rajasthan have order hostels, PGs, etc to install 'anti-hanging' devices in ceiling fans while also urging them to not conduct any exams for the next two months. Famous coaching institutes are also roping in wardens, mess workers, and other service providers to look for any signs of mental stress or depression among students.

District authorities have also set up a questionnaire for the students, which will be participated in by them. The officials will then determine which students are going through depression, stress, or any other mental health issues which can be dealt with.

