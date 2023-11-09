 UP Man Murders 8-Year-Old, Hides Body In Sugarcane Field After Failed Rape Attempt In Rampur
ANIUpdated: Thursday, November 09, 2023, 06:04 PM IST
Representative Image |

Uttar Pradesh police have arrested a man allegedly for murdering an 8-year-old boy and hiding his body in a sugarcane field after a failed rape attempt. The accused has been identified as 21-year-old Shivam.

According to police, the father of the deceased had filed a complaint that his son had been abducted in Uttar Pradesh police station of Bilaspur.

On Wednesday, personnel from Bilaspur police station arrested Shivam and registered a case against him under relevant sections.

Accused caught on cam taking the child to the field

Sansar Singh, Additional Superintendent of Police said, "A resident of Bilaspur, had come to the police station and lodged a complaint that his 8-year-old son was lured by his neighbour tenant Shivam and his body was found in a sugarcane field. He also confirmed that the CCTV cameras installed showed Shivam taking his son into the sugarcane field."

"That is why police succeeded in recovering the body from the field. The blood-stained clothes he was wearing at the time were recovered by police and further legal action is being taken," he said.

article-image

