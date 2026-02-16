Kerala Lottery Result Live, February 16, 2026: Check Full List Of Winners For Bhagyathara BT-41 Monday Lucky Draw; 1st Prize ₹1 Crore!

Kerala Lottery Result | File Pic

Kerala: The wait is finally over for Kerala lottery enthusiasts! The Kerala Bhagyathara BT-41 lottery results for Monday, February 16, 2026, will be declared live at 3 PM, with the official result list available on the Kerala Lottery Department’s website by 4 PM. The first prize winner will take home a whopping ₹1 crore. Stay tuned as The Free Press Journal (FPJ) brings you real-time updates and the complete winner list once it’s released. If you’ve purchased a Bhagyathara BT-41 ticket, check your numbers below to see if you’re among today’s lucky winners.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Bhagyathara BT-41 for Monday, 16-02-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

BD 540307 (ERNAKULAM)

Agent Name: SALEEM KUMAR K T

Agency No.: E 5684

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

BA 540307 BB 540307

BC 540307 BE 540307

BF 540307 BG 540307

BH 540307 BJ 540307

BK 540307 BL 540307 BM 540307

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

BD 995570 (PATHANAMTHITTA)

Agent Name: BIJU K SAMUEL

Agency No.: H 3999

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(One prize in each series)

BL 336803 (PUNALUR)

Agent Name: NOUSHAD

Agency No.: Q 1998

4th Prize Rs.5.000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0012 0077 1855 1909 2058 2596 2979 3857 5109 5255 6370 6581 6704 7430 8261 8536 8877 9196 9578

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

3257 6768 6792 8381 9732 9969

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0372 0394 0444 0861 1371 1591 2068 2136 2416 3507 3620 3813 4201 4440 4877 5313 5505 6270 6377 6388 7601 8016 8303 8646 8988

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0055 0578 0599 0707 1013 1111 1167 1186 1214 1384 1541 1727 1736 2191 2436 2509 2608 2632 2633 2717 3077 3217 3286 3361 3617 3662 3845 3851 3868 4014 4056 4098 4230 4335 4553 4800 4878 4879 5070 5229 5365 5498 5761 5851 5853 6054 6228 6308 6573 6639 6748 6794 6808 7198 7290 7443 7751 7785 7938 7956 8024 8179 8349 8765 8767 9153 9191 9317 9472 9567 9597 9625 9674 9759 9866 9973

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 94 times)

0105 0117 0246 0297 0335 0357 0371 0391 0393 0516 0531 0927 1118 1161 1267 1424 1441 1596 1598 1653 1717 1929 1934 2169 2206 2253 2265 2269 2309 2587 2609 2764 2844 3078 3144 3147 3187 3252 3278 3337 3356 3418 3636 3714 3715 3882 4048 4191 4205 4368 4398 4726 4765 4813 5082 5397 5517 5603 5698 5798 5846 5862 5886 5956 6831 6874 6960 6963 7141 7209 7427 7460 7515 7609 7632 7810 8024 8031 8214 8665 8671 8737 8848 8873 8926 8937 9040 9074 9129 9187 9438 9491 9821 9858 9859

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 114 times)

0124 0150 0158 0163 0296 0336 0339 0353 0397 0608 0641 0716 0865 0928 0990 1015 1028 1189 1197 1325 1345 1404 1576 1708 1719 1811 2016 2154 2226 2357 2454 2506 2526 2551 2575 2581 2589 2590 2622 2665 2830 2928 2931 3015 3026 3182 3211 3306 3414 3637 3747 3755 3763 3966 4120 4148 4160 4163 4204 4367 4411 4492 4595 4634 4639 4776 4777 4920 4934 5000 5057 5163 5303 5386 5395 5401 5465 5542 5588 5635 5651 5843 5924 5985 6112 6169 6172 6185 6187 6295 6423 6430 6601 6623 6675 6707 6785 6899 6957 7100 7197 7315 7380 7397 7493 7583 7634 7873 7924 7968 8030 8084 8134 8193 8253 8290 8327 8456 8542 8603 8625 8648 8664 8782 8802 8813 8814 8825 8862 9021 9080 9089 9154 9239 9462 9511 9521 9547 9629 9637 9685 9706 9707 9983

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala is one of the first & foremost states to establish a full-fledged lottery department in 1967, for running lottery contests involving common public. Not just one but multiple types of lotteries are conducted under the aegis of state government. As the lottery system, right from picking numbers to announcement of lottery sambad draws, happens via a government body, it leaves very less scope for ambiguities & irregularities.

The lottery sambad draws are held in presence of a committee of govt officials & public figures, hence one remains assured of procedures’ fairness & impartiality. The lottery results are announced on the official website and also in newspapers, thus enabling the winners to rightfully claim their prize money.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

The Kerala lottery department runs seven weekly lotteries and among them Sthree Sakthi and Fifty Fifty (FF) are the most popular. Apart from weekly draws, the government also organises several bumper lotteries. These include the Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper and others. They are released during special times of the year such as Christmas, the monsoon season and festivals.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

Bhagyathara BT-41: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize Rs 30,00,000

3rd Prize Rs 5,00,000

4th Prize Rs 5,000

5th Prize Rs 2,000

6th Prize Rs 1,000

7th Prize Rs 500

8th Prize Rs 200

9th Prize Rs 100

Consolation Prize Rs 5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.