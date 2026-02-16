 UP: ₹65-Lakh Jal Jeevan Mission Tank Bursts Immediately After First Testing In Mahoba, Video Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP: ₹65-Lakh Jal Jeevan Mission Tank Bursts Immediately After First Testing In Mahoba, Video Goes Viral

UP: ₹65-Lakh Jal Jeevan Mission Tank Bursts Immediately After First Testing In Mahoba, Video Goes Viral

A ₹65-lakh overhead water tank built under the Jal Jeevan Mission in Mahoba developed cracks and burst during testing, wasting thousands of litres of water. The 2.05-lakh-litre tank failed as soon as it was filled. The incident has intensified scrutiny of the ₹900-crore scheme, weeks after MLA Brij Bhushan Rajput confronted minister Swatantra Dev Singh over alleged irregularities.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 03:50 PM IST
article-image

The implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission in Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba has come under fresh scrutiny after a ₹65-lakh overhead water tank built under the scheme developed cracks and burst immediately after its first testing, wasting thousands of litres of water.

The 2.05-lakh-litre capacity tank, constructed in Nagaradang village of Jaitpur block, reportedly cracked as soon as it was filled for trial.

Videos of water gushing out of the damaged structure quickly went viral on social media, raising serious questions over construction quality.

₹900 Crore Project, Delays Continue

FPJ Shorts
Form 16 To Turn Into Form 130, 26AS To Become 168 From April 1, 2026 — Here's What Will Change Under The New Income-Tax Act, 2025?
Form 16 To Turn Into Form 130, 26AS To Become 168 From April 1, 2026 — Here's What Will Change Under The New Income-Tax Act, 2025?
Mumbai: S J Poddar Academy Organises POCSO Awareness Workshop For Teachers & Staff To Highlight Child Safety
Mumbai: S J Poddar Academy Organises POCSO Awareness Workshop For Teachers & Staff To Highlight Child Safety
West Bengal: 21-Year-Old MBBS Student From Bihar Dies By Suicide In Durgapur Hostel
West Bengal: 21-Year-Old MBBS Student From Bihar Dies By Suicide In Durgapur Hostel
HP NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Final Allotment List Out: Check Result, Reporting Dates & Required Documents
HP NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Final Allotment List Out: Check Result, Reporting Dates & Required Documents

The Jal Jeevan Mission is being implemented in the district at an estimated cost of ₹900 crore. Originally slated for completion in 2024, the deadline has now been extended to 2026.

While pipelines have been laid in several villages, residents claim water supply has yet to begin. In many areas, roads dug up for pipeline installation remain unrepaired. Officials, however, maintain that work is progressing as planned.

Tank Bursts During Testing

The newly constructed ₹65-lakh tank in Nagaradang village was meant to supply drinking water to local households. However, cracks appeared immediately after water was filled for testing, leading to structural failure.

The entire stored water was wasted. Following the viral circulation of the video, district authorities initiated damage control.

According to a report in the Hindi news portal, ADM (Namami Gange) stated that the defect would be rectified soon and assured that necessary corrective measures would be taken.

Political Flashpoint In Mahoba

The incident comes weeks after a public confrontation on January 30 between BJP MLA Brij Bhushan Rajput and Uttar Pradesh Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh over alleged irregularities in the scheme.

Rajput had blocked the minister’s convoy along with several village heads, listing alleged shortcomings in the Jal Jeevan Mission’s implementation. The episode triggered significant political rhetoric and exposed intra-party tensions.

The bursting of the newly built tank has now intensified concerns over alleged corruption and poor execution of the ambitious drinking water scheme.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Emails Reveal Indian Victim In Epstein Case; US Sought Embassy Help For Compensation
Emails Reveal Indian Victim In Epstein Case; US Sought Embassy Help For Compensation
Ghaziabad Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts In Factory In Inderlok Area | Dramatic Video
Ghaziabad Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts In Factory In Inderlok Area | Dramatic Video
Macron's Valentine's Post Goes Viral Before India Visit; Did You Know French President Shares...
Macron's Valentine's Post Goes Viral Before India Visit; Did You Know French President Shares...
‘Resolved Through Dialogue’: Former Assam Congress Chief Bhupen Borah Withdraws Resignation...
‘Resolved Through Dialogue’: Former Assam Congress Chief Bhupen Borah Withdraws Resignation...
Mumbai Climate Week 2026: Hillary Clinton To Bill Gates, Check Full Guests List Of Environmental...
Mumbai Climate Week 2026: Hillary Clinton To Bill Gates, Check Full Guests List Of Environmental...