UP Man Molests Minor Girls In Nainital, Brandishes Revolver; Locals Thrash Accused & Hand Him Over To Police - VIDEO | X/@ArunAzadchahal

Nainital: In a dramatic incident in Nainital's Ramnagar in Uttarakhand, a tourist from Moradabad was severely beaten by a group of men after he was accused of molesting minor girls and threatening locals with a revolver upon being confronted.

According to reports, the man, who was staying at a nearby resort, was eventually handed over to the police. A video of the assault is currently doing the rounds on the internet, wherein some villagers can be seen thrashing the man. The locals have demanded stringent action against the accused to ensure such incidents do not recur in the area.

Have a look at the viral video here:

नैनीताल–रामनगर क्षेत्र में UP के टूरिस्ट की पिटाई। आरोप है कि ये टूरिस्ट रिजॉर्ट के पास दुकान पर सामान लेने गया। वहां बैठी लड़कियों को अपना मोबाइल नंबर दिया। विरोध करने पर उन्हें रिवॉल्वर दिखाई। इस पर लोगों ने इस टूरिस्ट को पकड़ लिया। पिटाई करके पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया#Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/YUdtBr9574 — Arun (आज़ाद) Chahal 🇮🇳 (@ArunAzadchahal) September 15, 2025

Here's a Detailed Account of the Incident

The incident took place when the accused tourist reportedly left his resort to purchase items from a local shop. It is alleged that while at the shop, he tried to forcibly give his mobile number to some minor girls. When their family and other villagers questioned him, the accused reportedly pulled out a revolver and pointed it at the shopkeeper and others, threatening to shoot. This created a panic in the area.

The locals, however, did not back down and confronted the man. According to village head Jagdish Chhimwal, the tourist tried to flee back to his resort after brandishing the weapon, but the locals bravely pursued him. When the accused attempted to draw his revolver again, the villagers overpowered him and subjected him to a severe thrashing.

Police Initiate Action

Following the incident, the police were immediately notified and a team arrived at the scene to take the accused into custody. Police officials have confirmed that the man is currently under interrogation.

A thorough investigation is underway regarding the alleged molestation of the minors and the possession of an illegal weapon. meanwhile, the villagers said that such individuals pose a threat to the peace and security of the area and have asked the authorities to take strict legal measures to deter similar behaviour in the future.