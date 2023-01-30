UP: Man kills 4-year-old, dumps body in thermocol box; arrested | Representative Image

Varanasi: A 20-year-old man named Shahid Jamal has been taken into police custody for the murder of a 4-year-old boy in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. According to reports, the body of the child was discovered at a garbage dump near a closed cinema hall in city's Qazi Sadullah Pura. The police were able to identify Jamal as the culprit through CCTV footage, and he admitted to the crime during questioning. The motive behind the murder is not yet clear, but it is believed to be related to a dispute with the victim's elder brother.

Victim's father filed missing complaint on Saturday

The family of the deceased child is devastated and has staged a protest at the local police station, demanding justice. The younger son of a local weaver, Mohammad Junaid, had been missing since Saturday evening. Junaid reported his son's disappearance and a missing person report was filed with the local police. When the body of the child was discovered, Jamal was identified as a suspect and taken into custody for questioning. During the interrogation, he confessed to abducting and strangling the boy, and then disposing of the body in a thermocol box.

The accused was in contact of victim's family and abducted the child

The police are still investigating the matter and are waiting for the results of the post-mortem report to determine the exact cause of death. The accused had reportedly been in frequent contact with the family of the victim, which makes the crime even more tragic. The family members of the deceased boy are grieving and angry, and are demanding that the police take strict action against the accused.

