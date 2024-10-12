UP: Man Hangs Daughter Upside Down With Rope & Beats Her In Lalitpur; Arrested After Shocking Video Goes Viral

UP: Man Hangs Daughter Upside Down With Rope & Beats Her; Arrested After Shocking Video Goes Viral |

Lalitpur: A shocking incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur where a 45-year-old man was arrested for allegedly beating his 10-year-old daughter while hanging her upside down with a rope.

The incident reportedly occurred in the village of Dhamna, under the jurisdiction of the Bar police station. A video of the act went viral on social media, prompting the police to file a case against the accused father.

According to an Amar Ujala report, this incident came just days after the people of the district were shaken by a previous incident in Baron's village, where a father allegedly burned his young daughter with hot tongs, another heart-wrenching case has emerged.

In this latest incident, Govind Das Raikwar, a resident of Dhamna, tied his daughter, Sonam, by her legs and suspended her from the ceiling, allegedly for some unknown reason.

Viral Video Shows Father's Brutality

The video, which has now been widely circulated on social media, shows the father brutally beating his daughter while she hangs upside down. Despite her pleas for mercy, saying, "Papa, please let me go," the father continued with his harsh treatment. He even threatened her, warning that he would kill her if she told anyone about the incident.

A local villager, who witnessed the cruelty, eventually intervened and rescued the girl. The matter was reported to the Bar police station, where Sub-Inspector Mahendra Singh filed a complaint against Govind Das. The police promptly registered a case and began their investigation into the incident.

Police Shares Statement On Arrest

The reason behind the father's extreme actions remains unclear, as the police continue to probe the situation. Station House Officer (SHO) of Bar police station Raja Dinesh Singh told PTI that the father Govind Raikwar allegedly tortured her daughter for not obeying her.

"Someone made a video of the incident that went viral. Subsequently, the arrest was made and after being produced before the court, the accused father has been sent to jail," he said.