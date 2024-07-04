UP: LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi To Visit Hathras, Meet Victims

LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi | File

Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is preparing to visit Hathras, where over 120 people lost their lives in a stampede during a satsang of Lord Shiva.

Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP KK Venugopal shared this information with the media on Thursady.

"It was an unfortunate incident. The leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha (Rahul Gandhi) is planning to visit Hathras. He will go there and interact with the people who are affected," Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal told media.

Venugopal also hit out at PM Modi when a reporter asked for his response to PM Modi's comments on the Manipur issue in the Rajya Sabha yesterday. Venugopal stated that it is a victory for the opposition parties, as they have compelled PM Modi to break his silence, which he had maintained for one and a half years.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Hathras on Wednesday. He took stock of the situation and later went to the hospital to meet the injured and inquire about their health.

The politics surrounding the Hathras incident has also intensified. Opposition parties are continuously raising questions about alleged negligence by the administration, as well as questioning why Lord Shiva's name is not mentioned in the FIR.

The police have conducted raids at several locations in search of Baba Bhole, but so far, he remains at large.