UP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Unrest In BJP Over MP Brijbhushan Singh's Candidature

BJP MP Brijbhushan Sharan Singh | ANI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is grappling with a challenging situation regarding the candidature of sitting MP from Kaiserganj, Brij Bhushan Saran Singh, as he remains firm on contesting the upcoming elections despite the party's offer to field his wife, Ketaki Devi Singh.

A senior BJP leader disclosed to FPJ that the party's top brass has urged Singh to withdraw his claim, emphasizing the readiness to nominate his wife, Ketaki Devi Singh, as the candidate from Kaiserganj.

“The BJP leadership is in dilemma otherwise Brij Bhushan’s candidature would have been announced by now. His name is always in the first list,” the leader said.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's wife Ketki Devi Singh has also been a MP once. When Brij Bhushan Singh was lodged in Tihar Jail under TADA in 1996, his wife Ketki Singh had contested the elections from Gonda Lok Sabha seat where she defeated Anand Singh of Congress by a margin of over 80,000 votes.

BJP Delays Candidate Announcement for Key Constituencies Amid Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's Candidacy

The party is yet to unveil the list of candidates for 12 constituencies, including Rae Bareli and Kaiserganj. Sources suggest that the delay in finalizing candidates for these seats stems from the predicament surrounding Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's candidacy.

The party has given a long rope to six time MP, also viewed as a "dabang neta" on the ground, because of his influence in several Lok Sabha seats in east UP. The BJP leader said that Singh not only ensures victories for the party in Kaiserganj but also has sizeable influence in six constituencies including Gonda and Bahraich.

Singh faces allegations of sexual harassment from women wrestlers during his tenure as the President of the Women's Federation of India. The MP/MLA court in Delhi is slated to hear the case on April 23, with a verdict expected the same day.

BJP Weighs Electoral Risks Amidst Controversy Over Nomination

BJP leadership has expressed concerns that nominating Singh could provide ammunition to the opposition, potentially undermining the party's electoral prospects. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of West Bengal has already questioned BJP's integrity, contrasting their response to Singh's case with her own party's swift action against accused individuals in the Sandeshkhali incident.

Amid Singh's unwavering stance, BJP leadership remains open to considering alternative candidates from his family or suggestions from the party. However, they are awaiting the verdict of the MP-MLA court in Delhi before making a final decision.

BJP to Announce Candidates For 12 Constituencies Amid Controversy

Furthermore, sources indicate that the BJP will announce the list of candidates for all 12 constituencies following the court's ruling, including Mainpuri, Rae Bareli, Ghazipur, Ballia, Bhadohi, Machhlishahr, Prayagraj, Phulpur, Kaushambi, Deoria, Firozabad, and Kaiserganj.

It is noteworthy that the BJP has already nominated tainted Minister Ajay Mishra Tenni from Khiri, despite his son facing accusations of mowing down farmers during a protest.

The unfolding developments underscore the complexities surrounding candidate selection within the BJP as the electoral landscape intensifies ahead of the impending polls.