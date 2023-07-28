UP: Locals Thrash BJP Leader With Sticks And Rods On Busy Road In Greater Noida; Case Registered (WATCH)

Twitter

A purported video of a BJP leader being brutally thrashed with sticks and rods in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida is going viral on social media. As per reports, the incident has been reported from Kasna area in Ladpura village.

In the video of the incident posted on Twitter, the BJP leader can be seen running to save his life as some angry men hit him mercilessly with rods and sticks. Even when the leader fell on the ground, the mob did not leave him and rained blows.

Watch the video here:

Police register case against 11 people

As per news reports, there was a dispute between two sides in the village over some issue and the BJP leader was chased down and beaten. The police soon arrived on the scene and saved him. The BJP leader Rahul Pandit, who is a vice president of the party in the district, was taken to hospital for treatment. As it stands the police are still trying to identify the cause of the incident and a case has been registered against 11 people.

