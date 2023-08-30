 UP Horror: Man Tortures, Kills Wife With Electric Shocks After Catching Her With Paramour In Rae Bareilly; Accused Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP Horror: Man Tortures, Kills Wife With Electric Shocks After Catching Her With Paramour In Rae Bareilly; Accused Arrested

UP Horror: Man Tortures, Kills Wife With Electric Shocks After Catching Her With Paramour In Rae Bareilly; Accused Arrested

Ram Vilas told the police that he returned home on Monday night and found Mithlesh with a man in an objectionable condition. He then confronted Mithlesh, who identified the man as her lover, Laxmi Shankar, 30.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, August 30, 2023, 09:59 AM IST
article-image
Man Tortures, Kills Wife With Electric Shocks | Representative Photo

Rae Bareli, August 30: A man, who caught his wife with her paramour, allegedly tortured her to death in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli. The accused Ram Vilas, 38, was arrested on Tuesday for the murder of his 35-year-old wife Mithlesh. Ram Vilas told the police that he returned home on Monday night and found Mithlesh with a man in an objectionable condition. He then confronted Mithlesh, who identified the man as her lover, Laxmi Shankar, 30.

Ram Vilas locked paramour in another room and gave electric shocks to wife

Enraged over this, Ram Vilas locked Laxmi Shankar in another room and gave electric shocks to Mithlesh. When she became unconscious, he thrashed her with a stick 30-40 times which led to her death, the accused told the police.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Woman elopes with paramour, family members attack her with an axe in Alot
article-image

Later he attacked the paramour

Later he attacked Laxmi Shankar but the latter managed to escape. SHO, Deeh, Jitendra Kumar Singh, said neighbours heard loud cries for help from the home of Ram Vilas and informed the police.

Ram Vilas was was seething with anger

“I went to Ram Vilas’ home and found his wife lying unconscious while Ram Vilas was holding a long wire and a welding rod and was seething with anger,” said a villager who informed the police.

The couple had 4 children

Ram Vilas and Mithlesh had four children, aged four to eight. Ram, who works as a welder, told the police that he would work till late and added that, “Taking advantage of my absence, Mithlesh had started an affair with Laxmi Shankar.”

Read Also
Jodhpur Woman Catches Husband With Paramour On His B'day, Jumps To Death With 2 Kids After Filming...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Delhi Schoolgirls Tie Rakhi To PM Modi

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Delhi Schoolgirls Tie Rakhi To PM Modi

Who is Mamman Khan? Know About Congress MLA Summoned For Investigation In Nuh Violence

Who is Mamman Khan? Know About Congress MLA Summoned For Investigation In Nuh Violence

Aditya-L1 Solar Mission: Designed, Assembled Payload That Will Study Corona, Says Indian Institute...

Aditya-L1 Solar Mission: Designed, Assembled Payload That Will Study Corona, Says Indian Institute...

Delhi Crime: Amazon Senior Manager Killed, Another Injured After Assailants Open Fire In Bhajanpura;...

Delhi Crime: Amazon Senior Manager Killed, Another Injured After Assailants Open Fire In Bhajanpura;...

UP Horror: Man Tortures, Kills Wife With Electric Shocks After Catching Her With Paramour In Rae...

UP Horror: Man Tortures, Kills Wife With Electric Shocks After Catching Her With Paramour In Rae...