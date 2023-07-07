Jodhpur Woman Catches Husband With Paramour On His B'day, Jumps To Death With 2 Kids After Filming His Infidelity (WATCH)

Screengrab of the video recorded by woman who caught husband red-handed |

In a tragic incident, a woman in Rajasthan along with her two children jumped in front of a goods train which resulted in the death of all three after finding out about her husband's extra-marrital affair. The woman took the drastic step after she caught her husband red-handed along with another woman. The now deceased woman, who was in village and had reportedly gone to wish her husband on his birthday in Jodhpur, was aghast when she reached the husband's house and found him living with another woman.

Enraged wife shoots video

Shocked and angry, the woman also shot a video of her husband and the woman he was with when she reached the room. She shot a video of her husband and the woman and also sent it to her in-laws, said reports. The woman who was at the native place of her husband had also called him multiple times, but he had not answered her calls. Finally, when she reached her husband's place in Jodhpur to wish him on his birthday, she was shocked to find the husband with another woman. The video shows birthday preparations at the house as well.

Woman leaves with both children

However, the woman then left husband's place in anger along with her two children. Reports said that she first boarded a bus with both her children but then she got down from the vehicle midway and along with her children, reached the railway track closeby.

Jumps to death in front of a goods train

The woman then waited for a train to arrive, said reports. She then jumped in front of a goods train with both her children. All the three were killed. The loco pilot of the goods train stopped the train and along with the locals who got gathered there, helped remove the bodies of the deceased and also transported the bodies to the nearby Mandor Railway station, from where the bodies were taken to the hospital. According to local reports, the husband is missig and police is probing the matter.