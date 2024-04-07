 UP Horror: Man Rapes, Kills Woman By Forcefully Feeding Her Acid After She Denies To Consume Abortion Pills In Pilibhit
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP Horror: Man Rapes, Kills Woman By Forcefully Feeding Her Acid After She Denies To Consume Abortion Pills In Pilibhit

UP Horror: Man Rapes, Kills Woman By Forcefully Feeding Her Acid After She Denies To Consume Abortion Pills In Pilibhit

The victim fought for her life for over a month-and-a-half. However, she died on Sunday (April 7) while undergoing treatment. The police filed a case after 40 days and registered a case under section 376. Investigation in the matter is underway.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, April 07, 2024, 11:09 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

In a horrific incident, a youth in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district forced a pregnant woman with whom he was in a relationship drink acid. The woman fought for her life for over a month before she passed away in the hospital during treatment.

The incident took place in Pilibhit on February 18 when the accused man named Arman forced the victim to drink acid.

According to reports, the accused had befriended the victim sometime ago. He raped the victim multiple times on the pretext of marriage. However, when the victim became pregnant, the accused, Arman tried to force her to consume abortion pills.

However, the victim refused to consume the pills. This is when the accused poured acid in a small bottle and forced the victim to consume it on February 18.

Read Also
Delhi Crime: 54-Year-Old-Man On Bail Throws Acid On Minor For Not Dropping Rape Case, Then Drinks It...
article-image

After this, the woman's condition deteriorated and she was admitted to a local hospital. However, on the advice of the doctors, she was later referred to the King George's Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow.

Statement to police

Meanwhile, in her statement to the police, the victim narrated how Arman befriended her and raped her multiple times. He had also promised to marry her. However, when the girl became pregnant, he tried to make her take abortion pills.

She told police how the accused forced acid in her mouth after she refused to take the abortion pills.

Read Also
Delhi Shocker: 5-Year-Old Girl Raped And Murdered, Body Found Hidden Inside Factory In Bawana;...
article-image

Victim died after a long fight for life

The victim fought for her life for over a month-and-a-half. However, she died on Sunday (April 7) while undergoing treatment. The police filed a case after 40 days and registered a case under section 376. Investigation in the matter is underway.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP Horror: Man Rapes, Kills Woman By Forcefully Feeding Her Acid After She Denies To Consume...

UP Horror: Man Rapes, Kills Woman By Forcefully Feeding Her Acid After She Denies To Consume...

VIDEO: Several Injured After Stage Collapses During PM Modi's Roadshow In MP's Jabalpur

VIDEO: Several Injured After Stage Collapses During PM Modi's Roadshow In MP's Jabalpur

Terrifying VIDEO: Youth Brutally Smashes Uncle's Head With Hammer Over Land Dispute In UP's Kanpur

Terrifying VIDEO: Youth Brutally Smashes Uncle's Head With Hammer Over Land Dispute In UP's Kanpur

Nagaland State Lottery Result: April 7, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: April 7, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Wayanad: 20-Year-Old Student Found Hanging Inside Bathroom Was Tortured Continuously For 29 Hours,...

Wayanad: 20-Year-Old Student Found Hanging Inside Bathroom Was Tortured Continuously For 29 Hours,...