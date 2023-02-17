UP horror! Dancer hired to perform at birthday celebration of property dealer gang raped by 6 men after party in Unnao | Representative Image

Six men kidnapped and gang-raped a dancer who had been hired to perform at a property dealer's birthday celebration in the Unnao region of Uttar Pradesh. The three dancers on her squad were hired to perform at the party in Deepak Nagar for Rs 6,000, according to the FIR that the survivor filed.

Six men kidnapped her in a car as she was leaving the event, then raped her in a nearby jungle. The gang rape victim said in her complaint that the men were inebriated when they committed the crime.

Accused absconding

After perpetrating the crime, all of the accused fled, and a search operation has been started to find them.

The survivor claims that she initially complained to the Jajmau police, but they did nothing.

Later, she went to the Kotwali police in Unnao Sadar, and as a result, the accused were charged with rape in accordance with Section 376 of the Indian Criminal Code.

Siddharth Meena, Superintendent of Police (Unnao), stated that a search operation has been started to find the accused while the survivor has underwent a medical examination to validate the allegations of rape.

