UP Horror: 2 Minor Kids Dragged On Road & Brutally Beaten Over Suspicion Of Theft In Jalaun; VIDEO Viral

2 Minor Kids Dragged On Road & Brutally Thrashed Over Suspicion Of Theft In Jalaun | X

Jalaun: In a terrifying incident, two minor kids were brutally thrashed on suspicion of theft in Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun. The horrific incident was caught on camera, and the video is making rounds on social media. The minor kids were subjected to brutal, Taliban-like punishment as they were dragged and brutally thrashed in the middle of the road in front of a crowd. The onlookers recorded the incident and made the video viral on social media. A case has been registered in connection with the matter.

The incident reportedly took place on Kalpi Road in Jalaun District, which falls under the Orai Police Station area. As per reports, two young men caught the two minor children on suspicion of stealing goods from a hotel.

The young men dragged the minor kids onto the road and started thrashing them in the middle of the street. The kids are seen in the video pleading the man to let them go and crying in pain. As the video went viral on social media, the police swung into action and started an investigation to identify and nab the offenders.

The children suffered injuries after being thrashed inhumanely and dragged on the road, being treated like animals. Internet users are slamming the attackers and demanding strict punishment for the people involved in the crime against the children.

प्रकरण में अवगत कराना है कि कोतवाली उरई पुलिस द्वारा वीडियो के आधार पर अभियुक्तों की पहचान कर अभियुक्तों के विरूद्ध सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत किया गया है एंव अग्रिम आवश्यक विधिक कार्यवाही प्रचलित है। — JALAUN POLICE (@jalaunpolice) July 6, 2024

The children should have been caught and taken to the police if there was suspicion of theft; no one has the right to take the law into their own hands and punish the kids in such a manner. Strict action should be taken against the accused to prevent such incidents in the future.

The police said, "In this case, it is to be informed that based on the video, the Kotwali Orai Police has identified the accused and registered a case against them under relevant sections, and further necessary legal action is underway."