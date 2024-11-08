UP: Historical Cache Of Weapons Linked To 1857 Rebellion Unearthed In Shahjahanpur

Cache of historical weapons uncovered in Shahjahanpur | FPJ

In a surprising discovery, a large cache of historical weapons believed to be from the 1857 Indian Rebellion has been unearthed during plowing in a field in Shahjahanpur. The recovered weapons have been secured in a storage facility, and the district administration has sent a formal notification to the Archaeological Department for further examination.

District Magistrate Dharmendra Pratap Singh shared details of the incident on Friday, saying, "Babu Ram, a farmer from Dhakia Parvezpur village in the Nigohi police jurisdiction, was plowing his field when he encountered a metallic object resembling a sword. As the digging continued, more weapons began to emerge from the soil."

Discovery of a historical arsenal

According to officials, the excavation revealed a total of 23 swords, remnants of 12 matchlock rifles, a spear, and a dagger. The rifles are in a deteriorated state, with only iron fragments and barrels remaining, as the wooden parts appear to have decomposed due to termites. The design of the firearms, however, strongly suggests they are matchlock rifles, a type commonly used during the 1857 uprising.

District Magistrate Singh further informed that following the discovery, the area was inspected by local authorities, and the recovered weapons have been securely stored at the Nigohi police station’s storage facility for safekeeping.

Historical significance and expert insights

Dr. Vikas Khurana, head of the History Department at Swami Shukdevanand College in Shahjahanpur, examined images of the weapons and noted, “The style of these weapons resembles those used by the Rohilla culture. There is a high probability that these arms belonged to the freedom fighters of 1857 who fought against British forces.” He speculated that after being defeated by British forces, the rebels might have buried their weapons to evade capture as they retreated into the nearby forest areas.

Dr. Khurana added, “When armies win battles, they do not hide their weapons. This act of concealing the arms suggests that the fighters were most likely on the run, seeking to protect their belongings from the British forces that pursued them during the 1857 Rebellion.”

The district administration has written to the Archaeological Department, requesting a detailed examination of the artifacts to determine their historical significance and preservation requirements. If confirmed to be relics from the 1857 uprising, these weapons will add valuable insights into the lives and struggles of the revolutionaries who took part in India’s first major war of independence against colonial rule.

This remarkable find has generated interest among historians and residents alike, potentially shedding new light on the region’s historical role in India’s freedom struggle. The Archaeological Department’s findings are awaited, and local authorities have taken measures to ensure the safety of the artifacts in the interim.