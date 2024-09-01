UP: Hindu Girl In Burqa Arrives For Court Marriage In Jaunpur, Police Arrest Youth; High-Voltage Drama Caught On Camera

Hindu Girl In Burqa Arrives For Court Marriage In Jaunpur, Police Arrest Youth | X

Jaunpur: A high-voltage drama unfolded near the Civil Court in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh where a girl who was dressed in a burqa arrived to register a court marriage. The woman was accompanied with a boy and they both and it is being claimed that they both belonged to different religions. The burqa-clad woman was Hindu and boy was from another religion. The police arrived at the spot and took them along with them as the matter escalated.

A video of the incident is going viral on social media and it can be seen in the video that the couple is surrounded by a crowd in the vicinity of the court. The people are seen questioning them and asked the woman to remove her burqa. As the woman removed her burqa she was seen with vermillion on her forehead. There are reports that the police arrived at the spot and arrested the youth allegedly for kidnapping the girl.

The youth reveals in the video that the girl is a Hindu and he is from another community. They both were married and the boy also said that they performed marriage and they both are from the same village. They came to the Civil Court for court marriage. The crowd is seen asking them their names and other details in the viral video. They also criticised the girl for 'defaming' Hindu religion by applying vermillion beneath the burqa.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

There are reports that the police registered a case of kidnapping against the boy and arrested him from the court premises. The video shows the police taking the boy and the girl along with them. The police claimed that the boy has been identified as Mohammad Muslim and he is a resident of Sultanpur village which falls under the Khutahan Police Station area. The boy reportedly eloped with the girl on August 29 from her residence and took her to the court in burqa to perform court marriage.

The police have registered a case against the youth and have initiated an inquiry into the matter.