UP government recommends CBI probe into road accident involving Unnao rape survivor

Lucknow/Raebareli (UP): The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday night recommended a CBI probe into a road accident in which the Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer were critically injured and her two aunts killed.

Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar said in a statement that a formal request for it has been sent to Government of India. "The government has decided to refer the investigation of case crime number 305/2019 u/s 302/307/506/120 B IPC PS Gurbuxganj Distt Raebareli to the CBI. A formal request has been sent to Government of India in this regard," he said.

Earlier in the day, UP DGP OP Singh had said the state government was ready for a CBI probe into the accident, if a request is made. "The truck was over-speeding and it was raining also. Prima facie, it appears to be an accident, but a detailed unbiased probe is on in the matter," he told reporters. "The state government is ready to recommend a CBI probe into the Sunday's mishap in Rae Bareli if the victim's mother or a relative makes any request in this regard," Singh said.

On Sunday, the rape survivor, her family and lawyer were travelling was hit by an over speeding truck in Rae Bareli, killing two members and leaving her and the advocate critically injured. The Uttar Pradesh police on Monday filed a murder case against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and nine others after the rape survivor's family filed a complaint, alleging "conspiracy" behind the accident.

Sengar, a four-time MLA from UP's Bangermau, is accused of raping the woman, and he was arrested last year in April. Raebareli District Magistrate Neha Sharma told reporters, "I visited the Raebareli jail with the SP and met Mahesh Singh. He had give application for parole application and as he is resident of Unnao it has been forwarded to the Unnao district magistrate." Mahesh Singh is the uncle of the 19-year-old woman and he is lodged in the Raebareli jail. "He also gave two other applications. One for registration of an FIR which it has already been filed and the other for a CBI probe into the matter. This application has been forwarded to the principal secretary (home)," she added.