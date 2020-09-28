UP gangster killed as police car overturns

Bhopal

A gangster, who was being brought by the Uttar Pradesh Police from Mumbai to Lucknow, died when the vehicle carrying him overturned after hitting a ‘nilgai’ in Guna, MP, police said on Monday.

Four others, including two police personnel and vehicle's driver, were also injured in the incident and admitted to a hospital, they said.

A Lucknow police team had gone to Mumbai on Friday and nabbed Feroz Khan (65) from Nallasopara area of Maharashtra’s Palghar near Mumbai, an officer said.

They were returning with Khan when the accident occurred on Sunday morning on the Gwalior-Betul National Highway near Pakhriapura toll in Chanchoda area, around 150 km north of Bhopal, SP Rajgarh Pradeep Sharma said.

The incident has a striking resemblance to the manner in which the UP Police car had overturned near Kanpur while taking back gangster Vikas Dubey. He was subsequently killed in an encounter when he tried to flee.

The gangster, Feroz Ali, 65, a resident of Bahraich in UP, was being taken to Lucknow along with his relative in a car from Mumbai by a team of the UP Police when the car met with an accident.

The driver told the police a herd of cows suddenly came on the road. In order to save cattle, he lost control and car overturned. Ali was rushed to a hospital in Biaora town of Rajgrah district where doctors declared him brought dead. In the accident, two cops — ASI Jagdish Pandey and a constable Sanjeev Singh from UP Police —driver Sulabh Mishra and Feroz Ali’s relative Afzal Khan were injured. They were admitted to the hospital in Biaora where their condition is stated to be stable, said Sharma.