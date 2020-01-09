UP gang rape victim commits suicide 'over police inaction'

Barabanki: A 22-year-old law student committed suicide by hanging in her house on Tuesday in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki.

The police dismissed the Baradari case as "just another case of suicide" till the mother of the deceased mother claimed that her daughter was a gang rape victim and the police had refused to take action against the accused which prompted her to commit suicide.

No suicide note has been recovered as yet. The deceased had lodged a rape complaint against a government employee around two months ago.

According to the mother, police had initially refused to lodge the complaint against the village revenue clerk who had allegedly raped the student along with a friend.