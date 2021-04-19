UP: Four medical personnel injured after angry villagers attack them in Ballia

Lucknow: In another incident of violent public outcry over coronavirus catastrophe in Uttar Pradesh, four medical personnel, including two doctors and their driver, were injured in an attack by an angry mob in Ballia district when they were going to attend a Covid-19 positive patient under home isolation.

The Ballia District Magistrate Aditi Singh said that the police have arrested two villagers. “NSA will be invoked against them while efforts were on to arrest others involved in the attack on the medical team,” said the DM.

The incident was reported from Paswan Chowk Village under Bairia Police Station in Ballia district. A team of two doctors, a lab assistant visited the village to provide medicines and medical advice to a Covid positive patient under home isolation.

On reaching the village, about 60 villagers surrounded their car and attacked them. Dr Neeraj Kumar Singh, his colleague Dr Amit Kumar Gautam, lab assistant Upendra Prasad and driver L.B. Yadav sustained injuries in the attack.

Dr Neeraj Kumar Singh who sustained head injuries was referred to Varanasi while others are being treated at Ballia hospital.

An FIR has been registered and two villagers have been arrested. Medical staff and employees at the Primary Health Centres have boycotted work in protest against the attack.