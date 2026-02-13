 UP: Former Shooter Linked To Mukhtar Ansari Gang Gunned Down In Barabanki | VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP: Former Shooter Linked To Mukhtar Ansari Gang Gunned Down In Barabanki | VIDEO

UP: Former Shooter Linked To Mukhtar Ansari Gang Gunned Down In Barabanki | VIDEO

A former shooter allegedly linked to the gang of Mukhtar Ansari was shot dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki district. Shoaib alias Bobby was travelling to Lucknow when assailants opened fire on his vehicle in the Asaini area, firing around 15 rounds. Police said he was also an accused in the 1999 murder of jailer R.K. Tiwari. Investigation is underway.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 04:35 PM IST
article-image

Lucknow: A former sharpshooter allegedly associated with the gang of late gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari was shot dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki district on Thursday, police said.

The deceased, identified as Shoaib alias Bobby, was travelling from Barabanki to Lucknow when unidentified assailants opened fire on his vehicle in the Asaini area. According to police, around 15 rounds were fired at the car, killing him on the spot.

Linked To 1999 Jailer Murder Case

Police sources said Shoaib Bobby had earlier been identified as a shooter for the Ansari gang. He was also an accused in the 1999 murder of Lucknow jailer R.K. Tiwari, a case that had drawn significant attention at the time.

FPJ Shorts
INOX India PAT Jumps 32% To ₹68 Cr, Revenue Rises 27% To ₹436 Cr In Q3 FY26
INOX India PAT Jumps 32% To ₹68 Cr, Revenue Rises 27% To ₹436 Cr In Q3 FY26
Maha Shivratri 2026: Do's and Dont's To Follow On The Auspicious Day Dedicated To Lord Shiva And Goddess Parvati
Maha Shivratri 2026: Do's and Dont's To Follow On The Auspicious Day Dedicated To Lord Shiva And Goddess Parvati
BharatNet Connects 2.14 Lakh Gram Panchayats: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Says World's Largest Rural Broadband Drive Transforming India Digitally
BharatNet Connects 2.14 Lakh Gram Panchayats: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Says World's Largest Rural Broadband Drive Transforming India Digitally
VIDEO: Uncontrolled Speeding Truck Rams Wedding Baraat In Chhattisgarh’s Janjgir-Champa, 4 Injured Including Congress Leader
VIDEO: Uncontrolled Speeding Truck Rams Wedding Baraat In Chhattisgarh’s Janjgir-Champa, 4 Injured Including Congress Leader

Authorities have launched an investigation to ascertain the motive behind the attack and to identify those involved. Senior police officials said teams have been formed to track down the attackers.

Mukhtar Ansari

Mukhtar Ansari, a controversial figure in Uttar Pradesh’s Purvanchal region, was both a powerful politician and a dreaded gangster. Elected five times as an MLA from Mau between 1996 and 2017, he faced more than 65 criminal cases, including multiple murder charges.

He was convicted in several cases, including receiving life imprisonment in connection with the 2005 killing of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai. Ansari had been lodged in jail since 2005 and died of cardiac arrest in Banda jail on March 28, 2024. His family had alleged poisoning, though the autopsy report ruled it a natural death.

With his demise, many believe an era of strong criminal-political influence in eastern Uttar Pradesh came to an end, though rivalries and related cases continue.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Man Arrested After Video Shows Cook Spitting On Rotis At Aligarh Dhaba
Man Arrested After Video Shows Cook Spitting On Rotis At Aligarh Dhaba
UP: Former Shooter Linked To Mukhtar Ansari Gang Gunned Down In Barabanki | VIDEO
UP: Former Shooter Linked To Mukhtar Ansari Gang Gunned Down In Barabanki | VIDEO
PM Modi Speaks With Tarique Rahman After BNP’s Landslide Win In Bangladesh Polls; Reaffirms...
PM Modi Speaks With Tarique Rahman After BNP’s Landslide Win In Bangladesh Polls; Reaffirms...
Who Was Suraj? Maharashtra Man Died In Vijay's Rally
Who Was Suraj? Maharashtra Man Died In Vijay's Rally
Patna Court Grants Bail To Purnea MP Pappu Yadav In 3 Cases; Release Likely Today
Patna Court Grants Bail To Purnea MP Pappu Yadav In 3 Cases; Release Likely Today