UP: Finance Manager In Jhansi Dies By Suicide, Cites Work Pressure And Target Harassment In Heart-Wrenching Note

Representative Image

In a distressing incident, an area manager of a finance company in Jhansi reportedly took his own life due to immense work-related stress and the pressure of not meeting company targets. The 34-year-old manager, Tarun Saxena, left behind a five-page suicide note detailing the harassment and abuse he endured from his superiors for failing to meet targets.

This incident follows two other tragic deaths related to work stress, one involving an EY employee in Pune and another of a bank manager in Lucknow.

Tarun Saxena, a resident of Gumnawara in Navabad, was the area manager for Bajaj Finance Company. His job primarily involved loan recovery from regions including Talbehat, Moth, and Badgaon. However, the continuous heavy rainfall in these areas had destroyed crops, making it difficult for farmers to pay their EMIs. Despite these circumstances, the company did not adjust Tarun’s targets, adding to his mounting stress.

In his suicide note, Tarun revealed that company officials repeatedly abused him and threatened to fire him if he did not meet the targets. The note indicates that he was under constant harassment, which took a severe toll on his mental health. Family members confirmed that he had been extremely stressed in recent months and had even moved to Talbehat and Month to focus on loan recovery.

On Saturday night, Tarun did not eat dinner, which worried his family. On Sunday morning, after briefly speaking with them, he went to his room. A little while later, his wife, Medha, found him hanging. Her screams alerted the neighbors, and the police were immediately called to the scene.

Navabad police, led by in-charge Jitendra Singh, arrived at the house along with SP City Gyanendra Singh. They recovered the five-page suicide note, which has been taken into custody for investigation. The body was sent for post-mortem, and police have initiated a probe into the circumstances surrounding the death.

Tarun’s death has sent shockwaves through his family, who are left devastated by the loss. His suicide adds to a growing concern about the impact of work-related stress and unrealistic expectations on employees, particularly in high-pressure corporate environments.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are looking into the company’s role in contributing to Tarun’s distress.