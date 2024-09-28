IIM Ahmedabad Student Died By Suicide Due To Dispute Over Use Of 'Old vs New Logo' At Management Conclave

IIM Ahmedabad | Official

Ahmedabad: Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A) PGP student who died by suicide on September 26, Thursday reportedly took the extreme step due to a disagreement over whether to use the old or new IIM-A logo for The Red Brick Summit (TRBS) management conclave which was scheduled to begin from next day, as per a report by Times of India.

This was revealed by the father of the deceased, B Hemantha who said that his son, Bhukya (24) was distressed because of the ongoing dispute with a woman over the logo.

According to the report, Bhukya was the primary coordinator of the event which was then cancelled following his death.

Himanshu Kumar Verma, DCP, Zone-1 of Ahmedabad told TOI, "during the printing of material for the summit, Bhukya insisted on using the old logo while the woman insisted that only the new logo should be used. This led to frequent disagreements between them. Recently, the woman reportedly warned Bhukya with stern action from the institute."

The logo controversy at IIM Ahmedabad

In 2022, when it was first speculated that IIM-A will be redesigning its logo, there was much protest around it as many believed that the new logo will do away with the Sanskrit shloka and 'Tree of life’ inspired from the Sidi Saiyyed Mosque jaali in Ahmedabad. Over 45 professors from IIM-A wrote to the Board of Governors opposing the logo change.

In November 2022, IIM-A then unveiled its new logo which was a more 'minimalistic' version of the previous. The institute kept the Sanskrit shloka, 'Vidya Viniyogadvikasa' in its new logo and redesigned the elaborate design of Sidi Sayyed Jaali. Furthermore, IIM A, took the front stage in the design, replacing the IIM Ahmedabad's complete name.

The Red Brick Summit website displayed the old IIM-A logo at the top along with other brands when it was accessed on Friday night, although all of the promotional materials, such as the speaker posters, displayed the new logo, reported TOI.