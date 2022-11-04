IIM Ahmedabad revamped with new logo, buildings

IIM-A has launched their redesigned logo and website, whilst retaining their original Sanskrit inscription | Twitter

Ahmedabad: The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A) has launched their redesigned logo and website, whilst retaining their original Sanskrit inscription- Vidya Viniyogadvikasa, meaning 'progress through the application of knowledge.' The logo has also improvised upon its design which was inspired by the 'jali' in Ahmedabad's famous Siddi Sayeed Mosque.

As per the institute's director, Errol D'souza, the IIM felt the need to re-envision their website and logo to attune with the global shifts. The new website embodies the IIMA brand philosophy of ‘Simple, Bold, and Global,' he stated. Formerly, the institute's decision to change their logo invited uproar from the IIM fraternity for the Sanskrit motto was to be dropped as per initial plans.

The IIM has also announced its decision to undertake the redevelopment of certain buildings on the old campus to ensure that the structures are not inhabitable.

As per the statement released by IIM-A, this decision was made after numerous meetings and reviews, including a survey by structural and earthquake engineers from IIT Roorkee and an international group comprised of restoration experts, architects, and structural engineers.