UP: Father-Son Duo Booked For Treason After Hoisting Pakistan Flag At Moradabad Residence; Video Surfaces |

UP: A recent incident that took place in UP's Moradabad involving the hoisting of a Pakistan flag at a residence, has sparked a major controversy. The incident reportedly took place on Wednesday. Visuals of the Pakistani flag hoisted on the house have surfaced on the internet.

The incident unfolded in the village of Budhanpur Aliganj, located within the jurisdiction of the Bhagatpur police station. The local police were alerted to the situation when information surfaced regarding a Pakistani flag being displayed at the home of Rashid, the son of a cloth merchant.

Police Reaches Residence To Find Pakistani Flag Hoisted

Upon receiving this information, the police swiftly took action. The Northeast Frontier Area (NEFA) outpost in-charge, Kuldeep Kumar, was dispatched to the scene to assess the situation. It was confirmed that a Pakistani flag was indeed flying atop the residence belonging to Raees, a textile businessman, and his son Salman.

Without hesitation, the police removed the Pakistani flag from Raees' house. Subsequently, both Raees and his son Salman were taken into custody at the scene. This incident triggered the registration of a case of treason against the accused, as confirmed by the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Hemraj Meena.

Case Of Treason Registered

The local police have swiftly taken further action in the matter and a case of treason was registered against Raees and Salman. According to reports, the local police also stated that they have taken a stern stance on such acts that can potentially undermine national unity and security. The investigation into the matter is ongoing and it is being conducted with the utmost seriousness.

