Uttarakhand: 3 Bikers Record Video Of Hitting Woman Walking On Deserted Road In Khatima; Case Registered

3 Bikers Record Video Of Hitting Woman | Twitter

Uttarakhand: A shocking video has emerged on social media in which a few youths are seen misbehaving with a woman walking on the road in Uttarakhand's Khatima. The video that was shot by the youths involved in the act is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that three youths who are riding on two scooters are misbehaving with the woman walking on the side of the road.

They slapped the woman from behind

The three youths are seen following two women on an empty road at night. They first stop and start recording the video and then ride their scooters behind the woman and then slap the woman from behind. They flee the spot after slapping the woman. They also filmed their act while following and slapping the woman. Uttarakhand Police came into action after the video went viral.

A case has been registered against the three youths for misbehaving with the woman

The video of the incident is going viral on social media and the video has been made by the youth themselves. The incident occurred on Lohiahead Road of Khatima which comes under the Jhankaiya border Kotwali area of Udham Singh Nagar district. The date of the incident is not known yet. A case has been registered against the three youths for misbehaving with the woman.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Uttarakhand Police has registered a complaint

Uttarakhand Police has registered a complaint in connection of the matter. They have identified the three youths that are involved in the crime. They are reportedly identified as Gaurav Bisht, Sagar Dhami and Khatima. They are said to be residents of Amar Airi area. The three youths are absconding and there are no reports of arrests till now. The police has initiated a search operation to nab the culprits.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)