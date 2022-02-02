UP elections 2022: Will continue to remain part of BJP throughout my life, says Swati Singh

A day after being denied ticket for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Women Welfare Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Swati Singh on Wednesday said that she will continue to be part of BJP.

"I am part of BJP and will continue to remain so throughout my life. No worker should question the decision taken by the party leadership. The party must have done it for good," UP Minister Swati Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Swati Singh has been denied ticket from her Sarojini Nagar seat which now has former ED joint director Rajeshwar Singh as the new candidate. Rajeshwar Singh had joined the BJP a day before he was named candidate.

The BJP on Tuesday announced a list of 17 candidates for the Uttar Pradesh polls and did not include Assembly Speaker Hriday Narain Dikshit and minister Swati Singh in it while Brijesh Pathak's seat was changed. The names announced on Tuesday included candidates for all the nine Assembly seats in Lucknow.

Elections for the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 02:21 PM IST