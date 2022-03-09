UP elections 2022: Varanasi official admits 'lapses' in EVM row, claims Samajwadi Party

A day after Akhilesh Yadav alleged that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were moved illegally in Varanasi before the counting of votes in state elections, Samajwadi Party on Wednesday tweeted the on-camera statement of an official conceding there were 'lapses'.

Varanasi's Commissioner Deepak Agarwal appeared to accept that there was a lapse in protocol in the movement of EVMs. However, he insisted that the vote machines in question were only for training purposes.

"If you talk about the protocol for the movement of EVMs, there was a lapse in the protocol, I accept that. But I can guarantee you, it is impossible to take away machines used in voting," he said and explained that there were CCTV cameras, security guards and political party representatives at the counting centres.

"Political party workers can even sit outside the centres to keep an eye," the Commissioner added.

The Samajwadi Party shared the comment on Twitter and said it was an admission that protocol was not followed.

"There is information of violations in EVMs from various districts. On whose order is this happening? Are officials under pressure from the Chief Minister's (Yogi Adityanath) Office? The Election Commission must clarify," the Samajwadi Party tweeted, tagging the Election Commission.

On Tuesday evening, Akhilesh Yadav accused the ruling BJP of trying to 'steal' the election and alleged that EVMs were moved out of a counting centre in three trucks.

Claiming video evidence, the Samajwadi chief also said his party workers had intercepted one of the trucks in Varanasi.

At a press conference in Lucknow, Yadav alleged that senior government officials in the state capital are directing their subordinates in the districts to slow down the counting of votes and prolong the process till late night where the chances of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates winning the electoral contest are slim.

Yadav alleged, "Instructions are being sent to the district magistrates from the chief minister's residence by the principal secretary to the chief minister that wherever the BJP is losing the election, the counting should be delayed and it should be stretched till late night."

"Today, in Varanasi, where the EVMs were being taken, one truck (with the machines) was caught, while two other trucks fled. If the government is not indulging in stealing votes, then it should at least say why the administration has not made security arrangements (for the EVMs)."

"The force meant for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls has not left the state yet. What are the reasons that the EVMs were being transported without any security?" the SP chief asked.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 01:53 PM IST