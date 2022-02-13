UP Elections 2022: Tough battle for BJP as minority-dominated cane belt to vote on Monday

In the minority-dominated cane belt of the west and central Uttar Pradesh, 55 seats of nine districts would go for poll on Monday.

With the payment of cane arrears and the presence of Muslim votes in large numbers on these seats, the ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) is facing a tough time in this election. With the solid backing of minority votes, the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) alliance has been cashing on the unrest of cane farmers in the region.

Known as the cane belt of UP, nearly half of the cane growers from UP come from these districts only. In total there are around 35 lakh cane growers in UP and a large number of them are from these 55 assembly seats. The non-payment of cane arrear is the biggest issue. During and after the farm movement, this region had witnessed a series of protests from farmers demanding payment of cane arrears.

Sensing the importance of cane dues payments in west UP, the ruling BJP, as well as SP and Congress, have made promises in this regard in their manifestos. Each of these parties has assured that if voted to power, the farmers would get payment of cane dues in 14 days, failing which the sugar millers will be asked to pay interest.

Though farmers in this region have been saying that such promises were made in past also but nothing happened. According to them, even the court has directed millers to pay interest but farmers were not even given the principal amount.

Polling would be held on 55 assembly seats of Saharanpur, Rampur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, Moradabad, Bareilly, Badaun and Shahjahanpur districts on Monday.

As per figures of the cane department of state, Bareilly district has a maximum of 70 per cent cane farmers followed by Moradabad with 60 and Badaun 40 per cent. In Bijnor, there are 50 per cent cane farmers while in Rampur 45 per cent and 35 per cent in Sambhal. Similarly, in Saharanpur and Amroha 65 per cent and 60 per cent of farmers grow cane. The lone cane research institute of UP is situated in the Shahjahanpur district.

Besides the unrest of cane farmers, the presence of a large number of Muslim voters in these nine districts too has been giving sleepless nights to the ruling BJP.

In Moradabad and Rampur districts, the number of minority voters exceeds 50 per cent, while in Amroha & Bijnor, they constitute 40 per cent of the total electorate. In Bareilly and Sambhal district, there are more than 30 per cent Muslim voters whereas, in Badaun, it is 23 per cent.

With the full inclination of minority voters toward the SP-RLD alliance and cane growers, the BJP is finding it hard to retain its seats obtained in previous assembly polls of 2017.

In the 2017 assembly elections, BJP had won 38 of the 55 seats in this region followed by 15 to SP and two by Congress.

Among the prominent faces contesting in the second phase are former minister Azam Khan and Nawab Kazim Ali from Rampur. Minister in the Yogi Cabinet Dharam Singh Saini who switched to SP last minute is contesting from Saharanpur. Former mayor of Bareilly from SP Devendra Nagpal of BJP is contesting from Amroha and Keerat Gujjar from Saharanpur.

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 08:12 PM IST