UP elections 2022: Muslims are not happy with Samajwadi Party, says Mayawati after casting her vote

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Samajwadi Party (SP) stating that Muslims are not happy with it and voting for SP means "gunda raj, mafia raj".

Mayawati on Wednesday cast her vote at the Municipal Nursery School polling booth in Lucknow.

"People will not vote for them. Muslims are not happy with SP. People of UP have rejected SP even before voting as voting for SP means Gunda raj, Mafia raj. Riots happened in the SP government. The face of SP leaders tells that they are not coming in power," Mayawati was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Polling is underway in 59 Assembly seats spread across the districts of Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Banda, and Fatehpur.

The state is witnessing a multi-cornered contest with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP)-Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) alliance, and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Congress as principal contenders.

Three phases out of the seven-phase UP Assembly elections have already concluded. Voting for the fourth phase is underway in 59 Assembly seats today. Elections in Uttar Pradesh will conclude on March 7. Voting for the remaining three phases will take place on February 27, March 3, and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 08:52 AM IST