UP Elections 2022: Free electricity for farmers, travel for women on public transport- Here's what BJP promises in it's manifesto

Lucknow: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday released the Bharatiya Janata Party's manifesto in Lucknow for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

The BJP released its manifesto for the UP elections in Lucknow. It has promised free electricity to all farmers in 5 years. A Rs 5000 crore renewal plan for sugar mills in the state. Also, it promises wheat and paddy will be available at MSP in 5 years.

The manifesto, launched at an event headlined by Home Minister Amit Shah and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, also promised free LPG cylinders for women on the occasion of Holi and Diwali, free travel on public transport for women over 60, and free two-wheelers for female college students.

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 12:06 PM IST