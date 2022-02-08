Goa Assembly Polls: Here's what Congress, BJP, TMC and others have promised

Weeks ahead of the assembly elections in the poll bound state Goa, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress, debutants Aam Aadmi Party and TRinamool Congress along with other political parties have made sure not to leave any stones unturned to form their respective governments in the state. While the ruling BJP in the earlier elections faced competion from Congress, Goa Forward Party and a few, but this time the bar has rised with Mamata Banerjee's TMC has made their entry in the state.

The ruling party is also facing challenges from Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party. Furthermore, the Nationalist Congress Party, Goa Forward Party, and Goa Su-Raj Party are also vying for seats. Many MLAs have switched sides before the polls, reducing the strength of the Assembly to 34 seats.

According to the Election Commission of India, Goa will go to the polls on 14 February, with all 40 seats voting on the same date. The last date for filing the nominations for the Goa 2022 polls was 21 January. The results of the election will be announced on 10 March.

Goa will have 1,722 polling stations in the elections. A total of 11,56,762 voters are eligible to cast their ballots in the upcoming polls.

In a bid to gain the trust of the people, the political parties release their own manifesto or make promises that they will be fulfilling after coming to pwer. What is a manifesto? In terms of politics, it is a public declaration of policy and aims, especially one issued before an election by a political party or candidate.

Ahead of the polls, here's a look at the key points of manifestos of the political parties

Trinamool Congress-Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party alliance:

The Trinamool Congress and the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party released their common manifesto for the upcoming Assembly polls, promising resumption of mining operations and reservation for women in jobs and local bodies in the coastal state if they come to power.

Boost to Goa’s GDP size to 1.8 lakh crores (from 0.71 lakh crores), with an annual per capita income of more than 11 lakh; 200,000 new jobs to be created with 80% reservation for Goans and 10,000 vacancies in the government sector to be filled in 3 years.

Double the budgetary spending on Health and Education, increased to 2.75% and 6% of the budget respectively, alongside 2 new medical colleges, upgraded facilities at government school and a Universal Health Card and road accident treatment cover for every Goan household.

24 x 7 public transport with a doubled fleet of state-owned buses, 24 x 7 uninterrupted electricity supply, pothole-free all-weather roads along with functional drainage systems and piped drinking water to all households as well as state-of-the-art sports infrastructure and training facilities in every Taluka.

A direct benefit transfer of Rs 5,000 per month to a woman of every household under Griha Laxmi; a collateral-free loan for Goan youth of upto Rs 20 lakhs at a 4% interest rate under Yuva Shakti, and a provision for unemployment insurance for upto 6 months a year for Goan youth. Besides, 33% reservation for Goan women in all jobs including the private sector, 50% reservation for women in all local bodies, two fast-track courts (one in each district) to address crimes against women and children, and an SOS Suraksha mobile app for women’s safety.

Aam Aadmi Party:

The poll manifesto which Arvind Kejriwal led AAP terms as the 'Goa model', seeks to provide free education, free water supply, uninterrupted power supply, free medical services to all, good roads and Rs 1,000 per month allowance to every woman above 18 years of age. The model has 13-points agenda which also inclueds resumption of mining activities within six months of coming to power, jobs for all and allowance for the unemployed.

Mining activities would be restarted within six months and issues concerning land rights would be resolved within the same time-frame.

Every Goan family will get a benefit of Rs 10 lakh in five years by way of different schemes like free electricity of up to 300 units and unemployment allowance.

All issues of farmers will be resolved, while a 'raid raj' and corruption will be eliminated. Congenial atmosphere will be created for trade and industry to flourish in the state.

The party will also give unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000 per month to those until they get work.

Congress:

Congress has promised to enact a law providing protection to the land rights of locals, if the party is voted to power in Goa. Senior P Chidambaram speaking on the matter said, Congress will make a law conferring tenancy rights and protecting the tenants in respect of the land in their possession.

It has also promised 30 per cent reservation in jobs for women if it wons the elections. The party has also announced that it would provide Rs 1 lakh to Self Help Groups (SHGs) in India.

