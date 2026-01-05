Congress MP Karti Chidambaram Seeks Accountability Over Air India AI171 Crash, Writes To Aviation Minister

File Photo

Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram on Monday wrote to Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu and shared the letter on X, stating that 260 people lost their lives in the Air India Flight 171 crash and that fresh material evidence has surfaced following the preliminary findings. He said he was seeking clear answers and accountability in light of the new inputs.

Stressing the importance of transparency, Chidambaram said openness cannot be discretionary when the loss of life is on such a massive scale. His comments come as demands grow for greater disclosure and responsibility from the authorities handling the investigation.

At least 260 people were killed and several others injured when a London-bound Air India aircraft carrying 242 passengers crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad, marking the world’s deadliest aviation disaster in a decade. Flight AI171 slammed into a government hospital hostel near the airport, scattering debris and leaving widespread devastation.