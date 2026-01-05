2 Prisoners Escape From Kannauj Jail After Scaling Wall, Probe Ordered - VIDEO

Two prisoners escaped from the Kannauj District Jail in Uttar Pradesh on Monday after allegedly scaling the prison wall, triggering alarm among the jail and district administration.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to officials, the two inmates managed to flee by turning bedsheets into a rope and climbing over the jail boundary wall, successfully evading on-duty guards. The incident caused panic in the district, following which the administration and police were put on high alert. Kannauj District Magistrate Ashutosh Mohan Agnihotri and the Superintendent of Police visited the jail premises and inspected the site.

Of the two escapees, one was lodged in jail in connection with theft and under Section 3/25 of the Arms Act, while the other was an accused in a POCSO Act case. Both prisoners are around 22 years old. Officials said one of them had been lodged in the jail since June, while the other was imprisoned in December.

District Magistrate Ashutosh Mohan Agnihotri said an FIR is being registered by the jail administration and strict action will be taken against any jail staff found guilty of negligence. He added that prima facie, lapses on the part of on-duty jail guards appeared to have facilitated the escape.

The police superintendent has deployed multiple teams to trace the absconding prisoners. Two deputy jailers, along with several jail guards, are also involved in the search operation. All police stations across the district have been alerted, and a detailed inquiry is underway to fix responsibility.