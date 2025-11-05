 UP Cops Confused After Youth's Name Matched With Local MLA, Beat Him Up For Name-Dropping In Kannauj; Legislator Demands Action
Vinay MishraUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 04:18 PM IST
A shocking incident occurred in the Saurikh area of Kannauj district on Tuesday night, when a youth named Kailash Singh Rajput was allegedly beaten by police during a vehicle checking drive, simply because his name matched that of the local MLA.

According to reports, Kailash Singh Rajput, a resident of Nagla Guda village under Khadni outpost, was returning home from the market around 6:30 pm when police personnel stopped him near the canal bridge for checking. The team, led by Outpost In-charge Ankit Yadav along with constables Arvind Yadav and Vishal Mishra, allegedly hurled abuses and hit him with lathis when he attempted to move ahead.

When asked his name, the youth introduced himself as Kailash Singh Rajput, prompting the officers to become furious, accusing him of misusing local MLA's influence. The policemen then allegedly assaulted him brutally, leaving him seriously injured.

Upon learning of the incident, MLA Kailash Singh Rajput reached the Saurikh police station with the injured youth and questioned the police action. He also lodged a complaint with SP Vinod Kumar, demanding strict action against the erring officers. Meanwhile, the injured youth was sent for treatment, sparking public outrage in the area.

