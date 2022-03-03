UP elections 2022: BJP's victory in Uttar Pradesh polls necessary to ensure continued development of state, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed a rally in Jaunpur ahead of seventh phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

While addressing a poll rally in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur, PM Modi said: "We provided free ration to poor people during COVID-19, administered vaccine free of cost. Our government is working for poor people of the country."

PM Modi said the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) victory in Uttar Pradesh assembly polls is necessary as the state is moving on the development path and it should not stop now.

Addressing an election meeting in Jaunpur, he claimed that voting in the state so far has confirmed the victory of the BJP alliance.

In the sixth phase of polling being held on Thursday, the votes cast were in favour of the BJP, the prime minister told the meeting.

"The BJP's victory in the assembly elections is necessary because Uttar Pradesh is moving on the path of development and it should not stop now," PM Modi said.

"We have to ensure that the victory of the BJP is as grand as it was in 2017," he said.

Terming the previous Samajwadi party government "mafiawadi", PM Modi said a BJP government was needed in the state to ensure Jaunpur is "mafia-free".

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 03:00 PM IST