UP Elections 2022: Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad to contest against Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur

Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad will contest against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur seat in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

He will contest as Azad Samaj Party (ASP) candidate from the high profile constituency.

"Taking forward the ideology of Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and Kanshiram sahib for 'Bahujan Hitay-Bahujan Sukhay', the Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) announced Chandra Shekhar Aazad as candidate from Gorakhpur Sadar (322) seat," the party said in a statement on social media.

ASP's national core committee member Mohammad Aqib confirmed the development to news agency PTI. He said the registered name of the party is Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshiram).

Chandra Shekhar had announced his decision to field candidates in around 33 seats in Uttar Pradesh after his alliance talks with Samajwadi Party failed.

Though the battle between Yogi Adityanath and Chandra Shekhar will mainly be one of perception, the Bhim Army hopes that other opposition parties will not field their candidates in Gorakhpur and support Chandra Shekhar.

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 12:41 PM IST