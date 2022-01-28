UP elections 2022: Akhilesh Yadav alleges his helicopter not allowed to fly to Muzaffarnagar

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav alleged he was not being allowed to go to Muzaffarnagar. He said his helicopter has been stopped in Delhi without any reason.

मेरे हैलिकॉप्टर को अभी भी बिना किसी कारण बताए दिल्ली में रोककर रखा गया है और मुज़फ़्फ़रनगर नहीं जाने दिया जा रहा है। जबकि भाजपा के एक शीर्ष नेता अभी यहाँ से उड़े हैं। हारती हुई भाजपा की ये हताशा भरी साज़िश है।



जनता सब समझ रही है… pic.twitter.com/PFxawi0kFD — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) January 28, 2022

"My helicopter has been stopped in Delhi and is not being allowed to fly. No reason has been provided for doing so...whereas a top BJP leader has just flown from here," Akhilesh Yadav said.

"I have not been allowed to go to Muzaffarnagar," Akhilesh Yadav said.

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 03:05 PM IST