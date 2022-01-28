e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 2,51,209 new COVID-19 cases, 627 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 03:05 PM IST

UP elections 2022: Akhilesh Yadav alleges his helicopter not allowed to fly to Muzaffarnagar

FPJ Web Desk
Image: Twitter/Akhilesh Yadav

Image: Twitter/Akhilesh Yadav

Advertisement

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav alleged he was not being allowed to go to Muzaffarnagar. He said his helicopter has been stopped in Delhi without any reason.

"My helicopter has been stopped in Delhi and is not being allowed to fly. No reason has been provided for doing so...whereas a top BJP leader has just flown from here," Akhilesh Yadav said.

"I have not been allowed to go to Muzaffarnagar," Akhilesh Yadav said.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 03:05 PM IST
Advertisement