e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Islamic State gunmen have killed 11 soldiers in an attack on army barracks north of Baghdad: Iraq security officials India records 3,47,254 new COVID-19 cases, 703 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron tally rises to 9,692
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 12:11 PM IST

UP elections 2022: After joining BJP, Aparna Yadav takes 'blessing' of Mulayam Singh

PTI
Photo Credit: Twitter/@aparnabisht7

Photo Credit: Twitter/@aparnabisht7

Advertisement

Lucknow: After joining the BJP in New Delhi, Aparna Bisht Yadav returned to Lucknow and took blessings of her father-in-law and SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.

She shared a picture touching the feet of Mulayam Singh Yadav on her Twitter account.

"After taking the membership of Bharatiya Janata Party, on coming to Lucknow, took blessings from father/ netaji," she said in a tweet.

In another tweet, she wrote "On reaching Lucknow Amausi Airport from Delhi by taking membership of BJP was given a grand welcome by supporters and workers, I thank all of you that by coming in such a large numbers, you all have encouraged me."

Advertisement

Aparna, the younger daughter-in-law of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, had joined the BJP on Wednesday at the party headquarters in New Delhi.

Congratulating her on joining the Bharatiya Janata Party, Samajwadi Party chief and former Chief Minister of the state Akhilesh Yadav had told reporters that Netaji had tried a lot to convince her.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 12:11 PM IST
Advertisement