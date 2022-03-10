UP Election Results: Swami Prasad Maurya, who defected to SP from BJP, loses from Fazilnagar

Lucknow: Former minister in the Yogi Adityanath government Swami Prasad Maurya, who switched over to the Samajwadi party before the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, lost his Fazilnagar seat.

Mauryal lost against his BJP rival Surendra Kumar Kushwaha by over 27,000 votes.

Once a top leader in state Bahujan Samaj Party, Swami Prasad Maurya had left it to join BJP in 2016. He was made cabinet minister in Yogi government after wining from the Padrauna assembly seat. However, soon after the announcement of 2022 assembly polls, Maurya switched loyalties to SP. Sensing trouble, Maurya even changed his constituency from Padrauna to Fazilnagar.

Meanwhile, Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was trailing from Sirathu seat by about 1,500 votes on Thursday, according to poll trends.

On the other hand, UP Congress state president Ajay Kumar Lallu was also trailing from Tamkuhi Raj constituency.

After the initial round of counting, Maurya secured 28,387 votes while his nearest rival SP's Pallavi Patel got 30,901 votes, according to the Election Commission.

While Maurya has so far received 43.76 per cent votes, Patel has bagged 47.63 per cent votes.

Lallu, the sitting MLA from Tamkuhi Raj, secured 17,006 votes so far and is at the third place.

BJP candidate Asim Kumar has maintained comfortable lead with 51,222 votes while Uday Narayan of SP has got 20,958 votes, according to the EC.

Lallu has so far commanded 16.42 per cent votes while Kumar has got 49.46 per cent votes and SP candidate has secured 20.24 per cent votes.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 03:01 PM IST