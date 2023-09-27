 UP: Stray-Pet Dog Takes Bullet Fired At Owner In Barabanki, Accused Lawyer Booked; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP: Stray-Pet Dog Takes Bullet Fired At Owner In Barabanki, Accused Lawyer Booked; Visuals Surface

UP: Stray-Pet Dog Takes Bullet Fired At Owner In Barabanki, Accused Lawyer Booked; Visuals Surface

Police said she had some dispute with Arvind Verma Bhullan, a lawyer, who abused and threatened her. Bhullan then opened fire which killed the dog, while Kalpana had a narrow escape, the police FIR on the matter said.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, September 27, 2023, 12:00 PM IST
article-image
UP: Stray-Pet Dog Lawyer Takes Bullet Fired At Owner In Barabanki, Accused Lawyer Booked; Visuals Surface | Representative image

Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh: A man allegedly opened fire after a dispute with a woman in which she had a narrow escape but her dog died, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Sunday in Vijay Nagar locality when Kalpana Chaturvedi was walking her dog, they said.

Warning: Disturbing Visuals

Read Also
Delhi Shocker: Man Caught On Camera Raping Female Dog, Animal Lover Attacked For Exposing His...
article-image

Dog sacrifices life, saves pet owner

Police said she had some dispute with Arvind Verma Bhullan, a lawyer, who abused and threatened her. Bhullan then opened fire which killed the dog, while Kalpana had a narrow escape, the police FIR on the matter said.

The woman said that she fled from the spot to save her life.

Case registered

City police station in-charge Sanjay Maurya said an FIR under IPC 307 (attempt to murder) and other relevant sections were registered against the lawyer.

Read Also
Delhi Shocker! Stray dog beaten mercilessly to death by group of people in Karol Bagh; visuals...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

West Bengal: Police Officer Officer Accused Of Raping Live-In Partner In Barrackpore; Case...

West Bengal: Police Officer Officer Accused Of Raping Live-In Partner In Barrackpore; Case...

After Naveen Patnaik Gives PM Modi '8/10', Oppn Parties In Odisha Rate BJD Govt '0'

After Naveen Patnaik Gives PM Modi '8/10', Oppn Parties In Odisha Rate BJD Govt '0'

'Will Consult DMK Before Any Decision On Inducting AIADMK In INDIA Alliance': Sharad Pawar

'Will Consult DMK Before Any Decision On Inducting AIADMK In INDIA Alliance': Sharad Pawar

UP: Ashish Patel, Cabinet Minister & Union Min Anupriya Patel's Husband Injured In Car Accident;...

UP: Ashish Patel, Cabinet Minister & Union Min Anupriya Patel's Husband Injured In Car Accident;...

Manipur Govt Declares Entire State As 'Disturbed Area' Except 19 Police Stations' Jurisdiction...

Manipur Govt Declares Entire State As 'Disturbed Area' Except 19 Police Stations' Jurisdiction...