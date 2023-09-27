UP: Stray-Pet Dog Takes Bullet Fired At Owner In Barabanki, Accused Lawyer Booked; Visuals Surface

Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh: A man allegedly opened fire after a dispute with a woman in which she had a narrow escape but her dog died, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Sunday in Vijay Nagar locality when Kalpana Chaturvedi was walking her dog, they said.
Warning: Disturbing Visuals
Dog sacrifices life, saves pet owner
Police said she had some dispute with Arvind Verma Bhullan, a lawyer, who abused and threatened her. Bhullan then opened fire which killed the dog, while Kalpana had a narrow escape, the police FIR on the matter said.
The woman said that she fled from the spot to save her life.
Case registered
City police station in-charge Sanjay Maurya said an FIR under IPC 307 (attempt to murder) and other relevant sections were registered against the lawyer.
