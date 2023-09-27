UP: Stray-Pet Dog Takes Bullet Fired At Owner In Barabanki, Accused Lawyer Booked; Visuals Surface

UP: Stray-Pet Dog Lawyer Takes Bullet Fired At Owner In Barabanki, Accused Lawyer Booked; Visuals Surface | Representative image

Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh: A man allegedly opened fire after a dispute with a woman in which she had a narrow escape but her dog died, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Sunday in Vijay Nagar locality when Kalpana Chaturvedi was walking her dog, they said.

Warning: Disturbing Visuals

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Dog sacrifices life, saves pet owner

Police said she had some dispute with Arvind Verma Bhullan, a lawyer, who abused and threatened her. Bhullan then opened fire which killed the dog, while Kalpana had a narrow escape, the police FIR on the matter said.

The woman said that she fled from the spot to save her life.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Case registered

City police station in-charge Sanjay Maurya said an FIR under IPC 307 (attempt to murder) and other relevant sections were registered against the lawyer.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)