UP Crime: Ghaziabad rickshaw driver molests minor, battered by an angry mob; held after video goes viral

Ghaziabad: A horrifying incident of child molestation has come to light where, supposedly, an auto driver engaged in a lewd act with a young girl, which led to him being beaten by onlookers after they learned about it. On June 2, links to the video surfaced on social media where people can be seen assaulting the auto driver. The police investigated the situation after learning about the viral footage from the Loni border region between Delhi and UP.

Here, the auto driver noticed a young woman in front of a filling station. He allegedly performed lewd conduct on a young girl and when the public learned about the incident, the driver was immediately severely beaten. The auto's driver insisted on disputing what happened but when the victim girl was questioned by the gathered public, she came clean and admitted to the incident. The police tweeted about the situation after the video went viral to say that they were looking into it. After reviewing the footage, necessary legal action is being taken.

DCP Rural is in charge of the case

The DCP earlier reported that information was being gathered from the parties involved. On social media, several users claim that this incident took place in the Delhi region. However, the auto driver's number is from Ghaziabad and this number was being utilised to find the accused. The police reported on June 3 that, "After investigation, this fact has come to light that the said incident is of Police Station Gokalpuri Shahdara, the accused has been caught by the local people and handed over to the concerned police station."