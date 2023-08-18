UP Crime: Assailant Fires At BJP Leader With 2 Country-Made Revolvers In Agra, Shocking Video Surfaces

In a video showing the brazen attitude of miscreants willing to disturb the law and order situation at the drop of a hat, an assailant was captured on camera shooting at a local BJP leader in Uttar Pradesh's Agra using two country made pistols. The shocking video shows the assailant holding pistols in each of his hand and carrying out the attack. BJP leader Rakesh Kushwaha was shot at outside his house in Agra, showed the CCTV video.

The incident comes just a few days after a BJP leader was shot dead in UP's Moradabad by bike-borne assailants.

Firing took place outside BJP leader's residence

On August 16 afternoon, two bike-borne assailants arrived at the house of Rakesh Kushwaha, a local BJP leader in Agra district. Kushwaha was standing at the outside entrance of his house. Suddenly, shots were fired at him and he suffered two bullet wounds.

The BJP leader was admitted at SN Hospital in Agra and is currently undergoing treatment. His condition is said to be critical as he suffered bullet wounds from close range.

Rakesh Kushwaha's father was shot dead

Rakesh Kushwaha's father died a few years ago after he was shot dead due to a property dispute in the house. One of the daughters of Rakesh's father planned his death after she was upset for not getting a share in the money begotten after sale of land. That incident had become a talking point in Agra as people were shocked to learn that the daughter had got the father killed for not getting a share in the proceeds from the sale of land.