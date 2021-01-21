UP: Congress to distribute 10 lakh calendars depicting Priyanka Gandhi's political journey ahead of panchayat, 2022 assembly polls

Lucknow: Unable to recover its lost political ground in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress is now branding party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in a new avtaar – 'Calendar Girl'.

The party is set to distribute 10 lakh calendars of 2021 with 12 different pictures of Priyanka depicting her political struggle in the state and portraying her as leader who always stood for the public cause, particularly crime against women.

These calendars will be distributed in each and every village and city across Uttar Pradesh. Clearly, the attempt is to take the party to the grass-root level before the forthcoming Panchayat polls and 2022 Assembly elections.

Each page of the 12-page calendar has a different picture of Priyanka with a message. Pictures of her meeting with victims of Sonebhadra carnage, hugging mother of Hathras rape victim, saving party workers from police lathicharge on way to Hathras, wiping tears of a girl in Azamgarh, and other poses during public contact programs are highlights of the calendar.

The aim is to revive memories of people of the state about Congress and Priyanka’s struggle for the public cause. A senior Congress leader told the Free Press Journal that about 10 lakh calendars will reach the party headquarters in Lucknow in next two three days and will be out for distribution across the state.